New Hanover County School Board approves 2023-24 school calendar

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education has approved its 2023-2024 school year calendar.

The board approved the calendar for the upcoming school year at its meeting this afternoon. Among the noticeable changes, the fall semester will end in January of 2024.

That change sparked lots of debate over the past few months, with parents of students concerned the proposed change would hurt students, since final exams would happen right after holiday break.

The final vote was 5-to-2, with Melissa Mason and Stephanie Walker opposing the calendar.