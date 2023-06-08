New Hanover County Schools announces 2023-2024 principal assignments

Ashley High School (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools has announced their new principal assignments for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

All assignments will be effective starting on July 1st, 2023.

Ashley High School: Michael Perez

Mr. Mike Perez was the Principal of Grassfield High School before coming to NHCS. He spent over 30 years as an educator with Chesapeake Public Schools. Mr. Perez was a teacher for seven years, served as Assistant Principal for eight years, and has spent the last 15 years as a principal. Mr. Perez received a Bachelor of Science from Old Dominion University in 1993 and a Master of Science in Education Administration in 1999, also from Old Dominion University. As a lifelong learner, Mr. Perez is currently continuing his education as a doctoral candidate at Regent University. He is also an avid performing and recording musician.

Career Readiness Academy at Mosley Principal: Charles Broadfoot

Mr. Broadfoot is a product of NHCS (Ogden, Noble, Laney) and a 1998 UNCW graduate in Middle Grades Education. He received his Master’s in School Administration from Lewis & Clark College (2010) in Portland, Oregon. His 24-year education career includes four years in Anne Arundel County, MD, and nine years in Portland (Oregon) Public Schools as a middle school science and social studies teacher. For the last 11 years, he has been in administration with NHCS.

Forest Hills Global Elementary Principal: Diego Lehocky

Mr. Lehocky has over 25 years of experience as a teacher, Principal, counselor, and coach. Of that time, 15 years have been spent as a principal in Pender (Penderlea School) and New Hanover County Schools (Sunset Park). He earned a Bachelor’s degree from Ball State University in Psychology with a minor in Spanish and a Master of School Administration from UNCW. Mr. Lehocky has been married for over 25 years and has two sons.

Hoggard High School: Christopher Madden

Originally from New Jersey, Mr. Madden has spent the last two decades in Wilmington. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from UNCW, a Master of Science in Teaching from Rowan University, and a Master of School Administration from UNCW. Madden began his career in education as a history teacher and athletic coach. He has served as a principal in both Pender and New Hanover Counties. He has been recognized as the Principal of the Year in both districts.

Murray Middle School Principal Deanna Leake

Mrs. Leake has been the Principal of Carolina Beach Elementary School for the last five years. Before that, she served as an Assistant Principal of Murray Middle School for eight years. Over the previous two years, she has served as NCPAPA President for New Hanover County Schools and recently completed the Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program. Before her administrative experience, she taught at Bellamy Elementary School and was accepted into the Principal Fellows Program, through which she was awarded a full scholarship and earned her Master of School Administration with additional licensure in Curriculum, Instruction & Supervision.

Roland Grise Middle Principal: Lauren Nozfiger-Nalepa

Mrs. Nalepa has served NHCS since 2002, starting as a Special Education and General Education Teacher. She has served as Assistant Principal for Rachel Freeman School of Engineering, Murray Middle School, and Roland Grise Middle School. Most recently, she has been the Principal at Mary Washington Howe PreK Center and Career Readiness Academy at Mosley.

Sunset Park Elementary: Joe Pazar

Mr. Joe Pazar was born and raised in Alaska, earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and Teaching before moving to Reno, Nevada. Mr. Pazar has also earned his Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the American College of Education and a second Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of Nevada. Mr. Pazar began his teaching career as an elementary school teacher in Soldotna, Alaska, went on to teach secondary mathematics, served as an Assistant Principal, and most recently, as Principal in Washoe County School District in Reno, Nevada.

Wrightsboro Elementary: Michelle Faison

Ms. Faison brings with her 23 years of experience working with diverse populations of students. Before moving to Wilmington, NC, in 2006, she worked as a 6th-grade Language Arts teacher in Brunswick County, Charleston County, and Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. In 2006 she was hired at Trask Middle School, where she spent 12 years. While at Trask Middle School, she taught Language Arts, was the Instructional Coach, and served as Assistant Principal. She was named the 2011-2012 NHCS Middle School Teacher of the Year. Most recently, Ms. Faison has served as the Assistant Principal at Laney High School. She received her B.A. In Elementary Education from West Liberty State College in WV and an M.Ed. in Educational Leadership/Curriculum and Instruction from Salem International University in WV.

New Hanover County Schools congratulates all the principals on their new assignments and looks forward to their contributions to creating exceptional learning environments.