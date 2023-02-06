New Hanover County Schools bus drivers collecting books for ‘respectful’ students

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Being a school bus driver can be a difficult job, especially when students misbehave during the drive.

With that in mind, New Hanover County Schools bus drivers are collecting books to reward students who are respectful, responsible and kind on the bus.

‘Books from your Bus’ is meant to foster a love of reading and celebrates students who make good choices, according to a Facebook post.

For more information about donating new books or sponsoring one of the bus routes, you can call Deb Trafton at 910-254-4298 or email deb.trafton@nhcs.net