New Hanover County Schools hosts inaugural career exploration event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County Schools held its inaugural Career, College, and Community Exploration Event today at Legion Stadium.

The event was for 8th through 12th graders.

The event connected students with employers, college representatives, and community members, providing them with a unique opportunity to learn about different career fields and the skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

Several event organizers were pleased with the turnout.

“Today, we need them to think critically about what their future may look like, and we are doing that with the community through partnership,” Katrina Futrell, Career and Technical Education Director

“This is one of the things we’re hoping to make an annual event. Several of our board member have been meeting with members of our community for the past couple of months and we were able to pull this together. It has been phenomenal,” Stephanie Kraybill, New Hanover County School Board Member.

“We had a lot of students that actually earned employment out here today, as well as get internship opportunities out here today,” said Demarcus Nixon, Career and Technical Education Coordinator.

Nearly fifteen hundred New Hanover County students attended the event.