New Hanover County Schools offering career fair

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is offering a career fair later this month.

The event will be held on January 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Laney High School, with another job fair taking place January 24th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at Myrtle Grove Middle School.

Whether you’re a retired educator looking to contribute or want to start a new career, New Hanover County Schools says there will be people there to help fill out applications.

There will be careers available for retirees with other pathways to teaching also being offered.