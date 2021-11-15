New Hanover County Schools to keep mask mandate in place

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education met on Monday to consider lifting the current mask mandate for all students, teachers, and staff.

The meeting was scheduled after the board delayed making a decision at its regular meeting last Tuesday, opting to wait for a decision on the county-wide mandate by the Health and Human Services Board. That board met on Friday, voting to lift the mandate.

At its meeting Monday, the Board of Education got to hear a presentation on current COVID-19 data from the county health department.

The board voted 5-2 to keep the mandate in place.

We’ll have more tonight on WWAY News.