New Hanover County Senior Resource Center keeping people cool during the summer

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The dog days of summer are, but people at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center is a place where people are staying cool.

The center is one of several places making sure some of the area’s oldest residents are safe. It serves as a gathering place for seniors who may not have air conditioning or need to get out of the hot weather for a while. The center also conducted several fan drives and are distributing them to those in need.

Social Work Supervisor Andrew Zeldin says he hopes seniors will remember to keep the center in mind during these hot summer months.

“So, we have a nutrition site, we have people come in and stay cool with the air conditioner. But we also try to educate older adults and just people in general about ways to stay hydrated and stay cool and out of the heat,” said Zeldin.

Zeldin added that if you are a senior in need of ways to stay cool or need help, contact the senior center and they will set you up with a social worker.