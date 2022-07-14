New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrest two people on cocaine trafficking charges

(Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On July 12th, the New Hanover County Vice and Narcotics Detectives conducted a traffic stop near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge after receiving information that Antwan Lendell Holmes was transporting large amounts of cocaine from Atlanta, Georgia to New Hanover County.

The driver was identified as Lamar Wheeler and the front seat passenger was identified as Antwan Holmes.

Detectives located approximately 365 grams of cocaine and marijuana in Holmes and Wheeler’s possession. During the arrest, police say Wheeler attempted to flee and struck a Sheriff’s Office vehicle, but no one was injured.

Holmes was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking in Cocaine by Transportation, Trafficking in Cocaine by Manufacturing, Conspire to Traffic in Cocaine, PWIMSD Cocaine, among several other charges.

He received a 1.5-million-dollar bond.

Wheeler — a validated gang member according to police — was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking in Cocaine by Transportation, Trafficking in Cocaine by Manufacturing, Conspire to Traffic in Cocaine, among several other charges.

Police say Wheeler has been charged with Trafficking narcotics on three prior occasions in the past.

He also received a 1.5-million-dollar bond.