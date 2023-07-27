New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office holding an event for those looking for a career in law enforcement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — If you’re looking for a job, listen up. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is hiring.

This Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office is having “open testing” for people who may be looking for a career in law enforcement. The event will be from 10AM- 2PM at 3950 Juvenile Center Rd, Castle Hayne, NC.

They are looking to hire deputies and detention officers. Some of the testing includes a reading comprehension test, as well as an informal interview to see if the career path is right for you. Detective in Recruitment Ray Charfauros says he joined the sheriff’s office for a sense of community and others might feel the same.

“Going on 15 years, I wanted to serve my community. I think that’s what people in our community want, they want to serve but they don’t know how to go about doing that. So, we’re providing the opportunity to serve as law enforcement and giving this new career, chapter whatever it may be, for their life ahead,” said Charfauros.

Charfauros says the sheriff’s office is looking for individuals who are professional, responsible and most importantly, have integrity.