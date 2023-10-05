New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosts it’s National Night Out

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosted their National Night Out at Long Leaf Park on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wilmington Police Department and other agencies, gathered with a large group of residents. The annual event gives kids and adults an opportunity to meet law enforcement, as well take part in games, see some of the equipment they use and enjoy free food.

Captain Christopher Smith with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office explained why events like these are important to building relationships with the community.

“It’s very important. It gives us the opportunity to engage with the community sort of in a different way then answering calls for service, or coming into contact with people on the street. It gives them the opportunity to come and see some a lot of the specialized equipment and specialized units that we have,” said Captain Smith.