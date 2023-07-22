New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Wade Randall Lewis
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Wade Randall Lewis.

Lewis has been missing for several months and was last seen near Roane Drive in Wilmington.

He is 50 years old with blue eyes and short red hair. He is 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He has several tattoos including “Youth gone wild” on arm, “Chinese symbol on arm, “Eagle head and Feathers” on calf, “Red dragon in blue water” on arm, and “Wolf head” on calf. 

If you have any information, please reach out to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

