New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 13-year-old Smyrah Evans, who they say went missing on Monday.

According to police, Evans was last seen at 1018 Wind Sail Drive.

Police say she is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Evans was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a red head wrap.

If you have any information on Smyrah Evan’s location, you can contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4200.