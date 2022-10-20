New Hanover County Special Olympics holding first Fall Games since 2019

The New Hanover County Special Olympics Fall Games are returning this Friday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the first time since 2019, the New Hanover County Special Olympics is hosting its Fall Games.

The event is taking place this Friday at Legion Stadium in Wilmington.

Over 200 volunteers are expected to attend the event to help cheer on the 450 local Special Olympics athletes.

Athletes will participate in a variety of sports including soccer, volleyball, bocce, relay races and more.

Check in for athletes will begin at 9:00 a.m. and run through 9:45 a.m., before the opening ceremonies and warm ups kick off through 10:05 a.m.

The games are expected to last through around 12:00 p.m.

Participants in the games included those from elementary school all the way through high school, with adults also eligible to compete.