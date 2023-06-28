New Hanover County splash pad reopens after lightning strike

Splash Pad at Long Leaf Park in 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The splash pad in New Hanover County is back open Wednesday after a lightning strike forced it to close on Tuesday.

According to a post on the New Hanover County Parks and Gardens Facebook page on Tuesday, the splash pad at Long Leaf Park experienced a lightning strike power surge Monday night and there is no power to the control panel.

As of Wednesday morning, a New Hanover County spokesman said repairs have been made and the splash pad is back open.