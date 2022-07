New Hanover County students learn coding & programming through special program

(Photo: New Hanover County Schools)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Students around New Hanover County are learning valuable skills through a program being offered by the school system.

New Hanover County Schools recently posted pictures of students learning coding and programming with robots.

They say it’s important for these students to get a jumpstart on becoming the most sought-after potential employees for tomorrow’s high-tech workforce.