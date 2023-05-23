New Hanover County taps schools spokesman as new chief communications officer

Josh Smith (Photo: New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County didn’t have to look far for their new chief communications officer.

Josh Smith assumes the position on July 11.

Smith is currently serving as the chief communications officer for New Hanover County Schools. He’s been with the school district since 2021.

Smith takes over the role with the county following the promotion of Jessica Loeper to Assistant County Manager in April.

“Our county’s Communications and Outreach team does an outstanding job providing information to the public and our media partners about the initiatives and opportunities taking place within New Hanover County,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “We’re excited to see that standard of excellence continue under Josh’s leadership as he brings vast experience in communications and familiarity with our community to the position.”

A West Virginia native, Smith holds an undergrad in political science from Virginia Tech and a master’s in strategic public relations from George Washington University.

Prior to his work for New Hanover County Schools, Smith spent more than two decades in the Marine Corps, including time as a leader in strategic communications since 2010 and Communications Director at Marine Corps Headquarters in the Pentagon from 2019 until his retirement from the Corps in 2021.