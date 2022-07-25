New Hanover Democratic Party calls on Julia Olson-Boseman, who recently switched political parties, to resign over legal woes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover Democratic Party is calling on New Hanover County Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman to resign.

The status of Olson-Boseman remains unclear after she did not turn in financial documents to the NC State Bar by Friday night, nor did she report to the Wake County jail by the Friday deadline.

The North Carolina State Bar asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order against Boseman after they say their investigator found she had mismanaged clients’ funds and lied about what she was doing with them.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, it has not received any arrest warrants related to Olson-Boseman.

New Hanover Democratic Party Chairman Andre Brown said, “We believe that it is in the interest of Ms. Olson-Boseman and New Hanover County for her to focus on her family and addressing the challenges she faces in her private life without the additional burden of public service.”

Voter records show Olson-Boseman switched to the Republican Party. Records do not show when that occurred, but it was after her failed bid to run for her commission seat in the May primary.

“We hope she finds a home in a party that shares her values,” Brown said.

The New Hanover Republican party said it was surprised to hear Olson-Boseman changed her political affiliation and ‘denounces her party switch.’

“We had no conversations with her about her change to the Republican Party, nor do we plan to in the near future as she works through her legal issues,” said New Hanover Republican Party Chairman Will Knecht.