New Hanover High School asking students to honor Miyonna Jones by wearing red

Miyonna Jones was a student at NHHS and was found dead in Pender County earlier this month (Photo: Miaya Sellers)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover High School is asking all students to wear red to honor the life of Miyonna Jones.

The school says red was Miyonna’s favorite color and they want to remember her as they head into the holidays.

Jones was found dead in Pender County earlier this month and was a student at the school.

Her half-brother, Jahreese Jones, has been charged with her murder.