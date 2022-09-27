New Hanover High School threat deemed not credible, Sheriff’s Office says

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a threat posted on social media involving New Hanover High School has been deemed not credible.

The Sheriff’s Office says classes are continuing as normal, although some parents are picking up their kids early.

New Hanover High Principal Philip Sutton reflected the statement from the Sheriff’s Office, saying there is an increased law enforcement presence due to the threat.

But the school never went into lockdown or a shelter in place.