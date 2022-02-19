New Hanover’s landfill is filling up faster than expected, here’s what the county is doing about it

(STARNEWS) — The space set aside to hold New Hanover County’s trash is slowly, but surely, filling up as a growing population and natural disasters bring more garbage to the county’s landfill.

The New Hanover County landfill is split into northern and southern dumping areas that are separated by a gravel access road. The county is currently closing the northern section — a nearly 160-foot-tall heap of trash that will soon be covered by layers of sand, a durable liner, soil and sod.

“When it’s all done, what you should have is a nice green hill,” said Joe Suleyman, the director of New Hanover County’s Environmental Management Department.

The closure, which happens when a section of the landfill reaches capacity, should wrap up in the next 45 days, Suleyman said. Meanwhile, the department is working to temporarily close several cells in the southern portion of the landfill, which opened in 2019.

