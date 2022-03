New NC voter challenges question Rep. Cawthorn’s candidacy

Madison Cawthorn defeated Lynda Bennett to complete an upset for the GOP nomination in the 11th Congressional District. (Photo: WLOS staff)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — An effort to block North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s candidacy by questioning his qualifications in light of U.S. constitutional language about insurrectionists has been officially revived.

Two voters from the new 11th District filed their request Wednesday for an investigation of the first-term Republican.

Previous challenges were recently set aside because redistricting has shuffled where districts lie. Cawthorn is a close ally of former President Donald Trump, who spoke at the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Cawthorn says he’s never participated in an insurrection and has sued to overturn North Carolina candidate challenge process as unconstitutional.

