New parks proposed in Pender County to accommodate county growth

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Pender County Parks and Recreation is making plans to build new parks.

The county’s 10-year master plan proposes 6 new parks, which includes three community parks, two district parks, and one neighborhood park.

The largest project is for central Pender County, and will sit on 60 acres near U.S. 117, about 3 miles north of Burgaw.

The master plan will go to the planning board and commissioners with a final adoption on April 4.