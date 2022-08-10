New style Leland development in the works

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year.

These aren’t average apartment homes, their designed to mimic a residential neighborhood.

Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010.

To accommodate the growth, developer have been working overtime.

But one builder is looking to change the layout of traditional apartment homes.

Sands Companies President Joe Morrison said they’ve come up a new concept of home building geared toward renters.

“Our concept is to build single family homes and to combine them with apartments,” he said.

The best way to conceptualize the modern design is to think of it as a deconstructed apartment complex, according to the Morrison.

“We pull that structure apart, and we place it on the ground,” he said.

Cape Cottage Apartment Homes is a 315-unit project with detached horizontal cottage-style, one and two story apartment homes – located on Westgate Boulevard in Leland, with parking in the back of some homes.

“Some of the units will have parking underneath the units, and on street parking,” he said. “So it kind of feels more like a traditional neighborhood.”

The land was cleared back in March to make room for the one, two and three-bedroom cottages – which range from 500 to nearly 1,400 square feet.

“Where they feel like it’s their house, they do take better care of it they look out for their neighbors, it’s a safer community,” he said.

The units also includes front porches, vaulted ceilings and side pet yards, a more community feel, rather than coming home to a long dark corridor leading to your apartment, according to Morrison.

There are residential developments are under construction in Leland.

A detailed look at those developments underway can be found here:

Current Development (arcgis.com)