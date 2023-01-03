NFL player Damar Hamlin goes into cardiac arrest during game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The sports world was left in shock after the collapse of Damar Hamlin on the field during Monday Night Football against the Cincinatti Bengals.

Damar went into cardiac arrest during the game, leading to the game being called off and leaving many devastated.

While we don’t know the specifics, we were able to speak to Dr. Bill Hammill, cardiologist at Novant Heath Pediatrics and get his expertise on what happened.

“It looked like a sudden cardiac event, thus the reason that the medical personal got out there as quickly as they did and began to do everything, they did to care for him,” said Hammill.

Hammill also thinks that this event gives people a chance to reflect on how younger players of the sport need regular screenings.

“For me, doing everything we can to do appropriate screening for our athletes and our kids, particularly at the middle school and high school levels….it is a critical piece of this equation.”

When speaking with Laney High School Football coach Luke Little, he thinks having more medics help at games and at larger high school campuses would also be beneficial.

“One person just can’t do it all and have their eyes on all of them and those guys last night responded so quick. athletic trainers do so much, and you know I just think there needs to be just one more to help with those people on a big campus with a lot of teams going on” said Little.