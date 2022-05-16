NHC commissioners review proposed $507M budget

WILMINGTON, NC(WWAY) – New Hanover County commissioners met Monday to discuss several items of business – including the budget.

This will be one of many times commissioners will review the proposed $507-million-dollar budget — with a public hearing set for June 6th.

Public safety and education make up the bulk of their spending — with more than $87 million going toward public safety.

About $120 million will go to New Hanover County Schools, who had requested $125 million.

Commissioners plan to lower the property tax rate but are split on how far to lower it.

“I don’t think 2 cents is enough, we think we need to go to a 5 cent decrease to get us back down to revenue neutral, I think it’s a good budget other than that,” said New Hanover Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman.

“She (Olson-Boseman) wants to go revenue neutral from last year, but yet, we tried to fight to keep it at revenue neutral last year and she, and Commissioner Rivenbark; and Commissioner Barfield voted against that,” said New Hanover Commission Vice-Chair Deb Hays. “This year we are in agreement to reduce it by 2 cents.”

The budget also includes 25 new full-time positions and one new part-time position that comes with benefits.

Fire Services District: 4 new full-time positions

Stormwater Services: 1 new full-time position

Environmental Management: 4 new full-time position

The new fiscal year starts July 1st — commissioners will have a final vote June 20th.