NHC Public Library offering free Wilmington Sharks ticket to children who read 300 minutes

Your child can receive a free general admission Wilmington Sharks ticket just for reading (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If your child is looking for a reason to read more this summer, the New Hanover County Public Library is providing an exciting one.

The library has partnered with the Wilmington Sharks to provide a free general admission ticket to the July 22nd Sharks game for the first 100 kids who read at least 300 minutes.

You can submit your ticket request HERE.

The form allows you to list the name and age of each child in the family who has read for at least 300 minutes this summer.

The library says anyone interested must complete the form by July 18th and pick up your ticket(s) from the library by July 20th.