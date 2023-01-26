NHCS kindergarten class asking for Valentine’s Day letters from all 50 states

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County elementary school is participating in a Valentine’s Day project hoping to get letters from all 50 states in America.

A kindergarten class at Mary C. Williams Elementary School is participating in “Hearts Around the USA.” The goal of the project is to get a valentine or a letter from each of the 50 states by Valentine’s Day.

The class is documenting the project using a map of the United States. Each time they get a letter, the class will place a heart on the map.

Now the class is asking for the community’s help. They are asking for friends and family to share their plan on social media.

Please send the letters to:

Mary C. Williams Elementary School

Ms. McDaniel’s K Class

801 Silver Lake Road

Wilmington, NC 28412