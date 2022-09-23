Nir Family YMCA hosting Family Service Night next Friday

Nir Family YMCA is holding a Family Service Night on September 30th (Photo: YMCA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Nir Family YMCA in Wilmington is holding a Family Service Night on September 30th.

The Wilmington Fire Department will be there from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for you to meet a firefighter and tour a fire truck.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are also stopping by and giving tours of their vehicles.

While you’re there, you can help the YMCA complete community service projects, including packing snack packs for NourishNC, making dog toys for NHC Humane Society and painting kindness rocks.

The event is $5 per family for members and $10 per family for non-members to cover supply costs.

Registration is required for the family-fun. You can register HERE.