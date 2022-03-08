No charges filed in deadly officer involved shooting of Leland man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County sheriff deputies who shot and killed a man during a domestic violence call will not face charges after an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation and the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office determined the shooting was justified.

On October 10, deputies responded to a call from Wanets Landing Road in Leland.

According to a news release from the district attorney’s office, during the 911 call, Linda Beck advised the operator that her husband, Michael Beck, had shot in her direction twice, while on their back porch. She also said her husband would be volatile when deputies shows up and was ‘scared that he will try to kill all of them and me too.’

She also said they needed to proceed with caution because he is ready to shoot anyone.

Three deputies found Michael Beck on a deck in the rear of the home. As they approached, he pointed a gun in their direction. According to the news release, the deputies told Beck to drop the gun. When he didn’t, two deputies shot and killed Beck.

District Attorney Jon David said after consulting with the SBI and a reviewing all available evidence, including officer statements, witness statements, photographs, and body camera footage, it has been determined that deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office were legally justified in using deadly force.

“In this instance, deputies were responding to a volatile domestic violence incident when Michael Beck brandished and pointed a firearm at them,” David said in the release. “Officers

were confronted with deadly force by Michael Beck and responded appropriately with matching force to defend themselves and fellow officers… By their nature, domestic violence calls are volatile and represent a particularized threat to officer safety. In this case, the actions of the deputies were a measured response to Mr. Becks violent behavior and legally justified. Accordingly, no deputy will charged in connection with this deadly shooting”