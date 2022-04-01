“No Limit” gym in Wilmington fighting to keep youth off the streets

Trainers say some younger fighters are already decorated champions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – No Limit gym in Wilmington is training champion fighters. Professionally, there are a handful – most notably 18-3 Lamar Russ, Andreas Bostic, Marquis Campbell and Lamont Hooper. They also have ten-year-old Cain “Bam Bam” Bass, who just won a tournament in South Carolina, and 18-year-old Darius Hawes who placed 2nd in his first tournament.

Through its ten years, No Limit has seen many fighters come through the ring of all capabilities. The former-pro-now-coaches train anyone with the passion to work.

“When I first started the gym, it just got bigger and bigger,” said boxing coach Lesley Weakley. “Then I started working with pros.”

But soon, the mission shifted. Hammer Kickboxing coach Kelvin Bass teamed up with Weakley. Their joint mission now is training champions but also training the youth to become adults.

“Changing the community. We are trying to help change the community in Wilmington,” said coach Bass. “And do things for these kids to keep them out the streets. That’s the most important thing right now.”

“Kids need an outlet, and I feel I can be the outlet with the gym,” said Weakley.