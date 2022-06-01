No verdict yet in Depp-Heard trial; jury to return again today
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury finished a second day of deliberations Tuesday without reaching a verdict in the defamation lawsuits of Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard.
The seven-person civil jury deliberated for about two hours on Friday and another seven hours on Tuesday.
Jurors will resume deliberations Wednesday morning.
Depp sued Heard for $50 million, claiming she libeled him by describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax.
Each accuses the other of physical assault and destroying their career.
The six-week sensational trial has featured a litany of lurid details of their short marriage.