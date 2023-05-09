Nominate your favorite teacher for a free week-long cruise for Teacher Appreciation Week

Nominate your favorite teacher for a free week-long cruise for Teacher Appreciation Week (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many school districts nationwide are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week right now, and major companies are also offering up freebies for educators.

Firehouse Subs is giving out free sandwiches, while Insomnia Cookies is serving up complimentary cookies.

Plus, select McDonald’s locations are also offering any free medium drink to educators with proof of a valid school identification.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is also accepting nominations to give 20 educators a free week-long cruise.

In recognition of the unwavering dedication teachers showcase to their students and for their commitment to bringing joy to the classroom, Norwegian is giving the option to apply, or nominate someone, for the free 7-day vacation.

The cruise line’s website says the top three Grand Prize winners will also be awarded with an exclusive voyage aboard Norwegian Viva – the soon-to-debut ship from NCL’s all-new Prima Class.

“Now through June 9th, 2023, nominate an inspiring educator (or nominate yourself if you’re a teacher) by telling NCL how they demonstrate their passion for their students, and dedicate their time to motivate, engage and influence the future leaders of the world each and every day. Then, cast your vote and share your submission on social media to encourage others to participate in giving joy.”

Click here to nominate, vote, or apply, for the special offer.