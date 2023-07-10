Nominations for New Hanover County Equity Awards closing tonight

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The 3rd Annual New Hanover Equity Awards is quickly approaching, and Monday is the last day to submit nominations.

The county hosts the awards to recognize individuals who do extraordinary work in their communities.

An estimated 20 awards are presented every year.

Linda Thompson, Chief Equity and Diversity Officer, says this is the county’s way of making sure hard work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Some phenomenal work is being done in the field of education, non-profit, healthcare, the faith-based community, you name it. There are a lot of people out there who just don’t get the recognition,” said Thompson.

To submit a nomination, you have until midnight Monday.