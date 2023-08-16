Non-profit in Southport looks to help homelessness in Brunswick County

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A new non-profit has arrived in the City of Southport and is looking to make a difference.

Brunswick Partnership for Housing is providing help and services for families facing homelessness. It’s an idea that got its start four years ago.

“So, a number of people came together, and we started a community wide planning process in 2019 to say, what is the need of homeless population in Brunswick County? Who are they? What does it look like? Is there a need for another non-profit?” said Sally Learned, Executive Director.

The organization bought property on 11th street and created the Felton-Russell House. It is currently providing transitional housing to 9 residents, who are also receiving help to find long-term employment and permanent housing.

It’s an issue board member Karl Moser says he’s happy to be a part of when it comes helping those who need it.

“Seeing this building come to completion and seeing people actually being placed into a housing unit. You know, there are children who use to live in cars, now in rooms here and they have a bed, an actual bed,” said Moser.

Although he’s happy to contribute and help those in need, Chairman of the Board Stephen Dillon says more can be done to help.

“An original portion of our mission statement was to be an advocate for affordable housing in this community, there is none. When we began, we had the vision of people we would help here and get on their feet and transition to some permanent house in Brunswick County.”

Brunswick Partnership for Housing is hoping to expand its current housing units in the future to help more families.

