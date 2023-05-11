Nonprofits partner to ensure safe homes for seriously ill

Nonprofits Partner to Ensure Safe Homes for Seriously Ill (Photo: MGN / Los Angeles / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation (LCFLF) is partnering with Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity to help place people with serious illnesses in safe homes.

The collaboration focuses on Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s “Rebuild Program” that developed out of the need for home repairs of residents in the area that were affected by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity initially received funds from the State of North Carolina to help repair homes in Duplin, Pender and New Hanover counties that were damaged in the storm.

After noticing an ongoing need, in July of 2022, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity made the Rebuild Program a permanent part of its services. Shortly after, its name was changed to the “Repair Program.”

Since then, the nonprofit has received additional funds from local businesses, groups and organizations such as the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, to help grow the program.

Families and individuals who own their homes, and meet specific income requirements, are able to receive assistance.

Additionally, people with chronic of life-limiting illnesses can apply for home repairs to ensure safe living conditions.

To get more information about the program and application process, contact Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity at 910-762-4744.

To donate to support the program, click here contact Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation at 910-796-7900.