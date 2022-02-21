North Brunswick Business Expo kicks off Saturday

Business owners, employees, and potential customers mingle over 45 booths

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Whether you are a business owner, employee, potential customer – or just want to check out what is happening in the North Brunswick region, The North Brunswick Chamber’s Business Expo is for you! Network with hundreds of others and discover what the region has to offer! Over 45 booths will be filled with everything educational, healthcare, pets, professional services, computer and technical needs, recreation, relocation, home and garden, and much more.

The event is Saturday, February 26, from 10am until 2pm at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. Admission is free.

For more information click here.