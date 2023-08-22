North Brunswick High School welcoming back students with new classrooms

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One Brunswick County school is gearing up for its academic year, welcoming students back with new classrooms next Monday.

Construction is in the air but so is excitement.

North Brunswick High School held its groundbreaking Tuesday morning, celebrating the addition of 16 new classrooms and a band room.

Promoting academics, athletics, and the arts — this new band space will allow for an increase in musical clubs and organizations.

Brunswick county is the fastest growing county in the state and with that population growth comes the need for adequate space and resources for students’ educational growth.

Brunswick County Schools Superintendent, Dale Cole, said at the rate the county is growing this project will help cater to families in the area.

“The amount of growth we’re having in Brunswick County obviously is a challenge,” Cole said. “But every challenge is an opportunity. I think what we have to be excited about is that the things we are doing in Brunswick County are drawing growth — a tremendous amount of growth. As a result, we have to add to our schools.”

Brunswick County Schools Senior Project Manager, Greg Shuskey, said this is just another steppingstone for Brunswick County and he is happy to play a role in that.

“It gives me a sense of pride that one of these days I’ll be able to drive by and see things and walk through schools and see that I was a part of expanding the campus in our schools,” Shuskey said. “So, yeah it’s pretty exciting.”

In preparation for the first day of class next week, an open house is underway right now for all Brunswick County high schools until 7 tonight.