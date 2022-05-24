North Carolina Attorney General Stein recovering from stroke

Attorney General Josh Stein addresses ongoing litigation against Chemours.

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says he’s recovering from a “minor stroke” that prompted doctors to remove a small blood clot.

The second-term Democrat announced what happened in a tweet Tuesday.

He says he had stroke-like symptoms Monday night and was taken to the hospital, where he says he expects to be for another day or two.

The 55-year-old Stein credits his wife for noticing the signs of a stroke.

Stein is a former state senator who’s been considered a potential 2024 gubernatorial candidate to succeed term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)