North Carolina has nearly surpassed number of fires, acres burned in all of 2021

Credit: WLOS

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a very active wildfire season across North Carolina.

According to the NC Forest Service, 4,589 wildfires have burned more than 16,000 acres across North Carolina, including more than 500 wildfires during June alone, including the Ferebee Rd. Fire which is still burning in Hyde County.

As conditions remain dry and ripe for fire, the Forest Service asks you to burn responsibly.

They say careless backyard burning is the leading cause of wildfire in North Carolina, and you are the best defense against wildfire.