North Carolina man cited for hunting violations after accident

(Photo: CNN)

LEWISVILLE, NC — Authorities say a North Carolina man is charged with multiple hunting offenses after an accident last week in which a woman was shot in the chest with an arrow as he was handing her a bow.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says 19-year-old Noah Foster Herrin and 18-year-old Kaitlin Marie Jones were coming down from a tree stand on a tract of land near Lewisville on Friday when Herrin handed jones a crossbow loaded with an arrow.

During the transfer, the arrow was released and hit Jones in the chest.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No charges were filed in that incident.

