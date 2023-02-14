North Carolina receives $61 million grant to address PFAS in drinking water

$61 million is going to helping keep NC water cleaner (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — U.S. Senator Thom Tillis has announced a $61,715,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address emerging contaminants like PFAS in North Carolina drinking water.

This investment, which is allocated to states and territories, will be made available to communities as grants through EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) Grant Program and will promote access to safe and clean water in small, rural, and disadvantaged communities while supporting local economies, according to a press release.

“This grant will give our communities the tools they need to ensure all North Carolinians have access to clean, safe drinking water they need and deserve,” said Senator Tillis. “I applaud the EPA for investing in our great state and I am proud to have worked on the bipartisan infrastructure bill to make this grant possible.”