North Carolina Senate approves abortion restriction bill.

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — North Carolina Senate Bill 20 tightens abortion restrictions across the state. The bill that was approved by the House yesterday evening — and the Senate this afternoon — would make most abortions illegal after 12 weeks. The bill also caps abortions at 20 weeks in cases of rape or incest and 24 weeks for fetal anomalies. Governor Roy Cooper will veto this bill, the question is whether the general assembly will be able to override his veto. Current state law currently bans almost all abortions after 20 weeks.

Jill Hopman, New Hanover County Democratic Party Chair, says a number of legislators campaigned on keeping that status quo.

“Right now, republicans just passed a 12-week abortion ban, which goes against everything that they promised women when they were running for office, especially our local politicians in Ted Davis and Michael lee and it is dangerous and misleading, and our party could not oppose it more,” said Hopman.

WWAY reached out to Nevin Carr, the New Hanover County Republican Party Chair, but he was out of town and not available for comment.

WWAY did receive a statement after the decision from the Susan B. Anthony Pro Life America organization’s southern regional director, Caitlin Connors saying in part quote,

“Democrats are for allowing abortion at the point when an unborn child can feel pain and at the same gestational stages that babies who undergo in utero surgery receive anesthesia.”

