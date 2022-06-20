North Carolina State Highway Patrol comes together to celebrate woman’s final chemotherapy session

HIGH POINT, NC (WWAY) — Friday was a big day for Jennifer Covington, with her celebrating her final chemotherapy session along with members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol says Covington is a family friend of a member of Troop E.

Members of the Troop D and Troop E turned out to the Haywood Cancer Center in High Point to surprise Covington as she exited the hospital.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol displayed their cancer awareness patrol vehicle, “SHP HOPE,” in recognition and support for breast cancer patients who are fighting to beat this disease all over the world.