North Carolina Strawberry Festival hopeful for record crowds this weekend

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Strawberry Festival is back for the first time in 2 years due to the pandemic.

The longest running agricultural festival in the state kicked off it’s 89th year Thursday night with opening ceremonies.

Organizers say they had a record turnout Thursday, and hope to see the large crowds continue into Saturday.

Strawberry Festival President Shannon Britt says the festival is one of the area’s biggest highlights each year.

“Lots of excitement from my volunteers; lots of excitement from the community,” Britt said. ” I think it’s needed. It’s been two long years. Everybody is ready to get back to some sense of normalcy. I think this is the first step in it.”

Britt says the adjacent carnival will be open from 10:00 am until sundown on Saturday to provide fun for the entire family.

In addition, a foods quality contest will be held Saturday morning at the Methodist Church in Chabourn, with entries beign accepted from 8:00 am – 10:00 am.