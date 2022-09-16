North Carolina unemployment rate increases for first time since August 2021

The number of unemployed people in NC increased from July to August (Photo: MGN Online)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — For the first time in a year, the unemployment rate across the state has increased.

Every month since August of 2021, the unemployment rate in North Carolina had declined or remained the same.

Newly released data from the NC Department of Commerce shows the number of unemployed people has increased by 0.1 percent (7,904 people) from July to August of this year, now siting at 3.5 percent.

The national rate increased 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.7 percent.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate is still 1.3 percentage points less than a year ago.