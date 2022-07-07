North Carolina woman pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina woman who controlled two healthcare companies pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges resulting from a scheme in which she collected $17 million after the companies billed Medicare for medical equipment it never delivered.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley says Tanya Parrish Grant of Raleigh carried out her scheme between 2017 and 2021 through her companies, which provided back, shoulder, knee, and wrist braces and other equipment to Medicare beneficiaries.

Grant’s companies billed Medicare for more than $50 million between 2014 and 2021.

Medicare paid her more than $17 million, which she used to buy homes in Raleigh and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a Porsche and several Land Rovers.

She will be sentenced later this year.