North Carolina Zoo announces death of 54-year-old rhino

Olivia the Rhino had been at the NC Zoo in Asheboro since 1987 (Photo: North Carolina Zoo)

ASHEBORO, NC (WWAY) — A long-term attraction at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro has died at the age of 54.

Olivia, the southern white rhinoceros, died last week at the zoo, with the announcement coming on Friday.

The zoo says they are heartbroken over the death of the rhino, who arrived at the zoo in 1987, along with her mate, Stanley, who died in 2019.

Staff say several health conditions led to a significant decrease in Olivia’s quality of life, prompting the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her.

As one of the oldest rhinos in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) institution, the NC Zoo says Olivia’s long life is a true testament to the extraordinary care she received.

Rhinos in the wild usually only live into their early 30s.