North Front Street improvements begin

Map shows where road closings will occur Downtown Wilmington. (Photo: Wilmington City Hall Collections Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Front Street Streetscape project will start construction on Monday April 18th in the area between Chestnut and Grace Streets.

The first work sequence will require road closures for ½ of the intersection at Grace Street and the entire 200 block of Front Street between Chestnut Street and Grace Street.

Sidewalks will remain open for access to the businesses.

The first sequence is expected to last approximately two weeks and will allow vehicles traveling south on Front Street or east on Grace Street to get through the intersection (see attached map).

Pedestrians will also be able to move in-between the 200 and 300 blocks.

This project is scheduled to last into September 2022.

Upon completion, the 200-300 blocks of N. Front Street will resemble the other streetscaping projects in downtown, especially Front Street between Market Street and Chestnut Street which was completed in 2010 in a similar partnership with CFPUA.

This $3.5 million project is among the voter-approved Transportation Bond Projects and is jointly funded with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.

More information is available at www.wilmingtonnc.gov/northfrontst