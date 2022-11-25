Northside Church holds annual Feast of Hope in Wilmington

There were more than 600 pre-placed orders from community members.

Northside Church hosts its annual Feast of Hope on Thursday, November 24th, 2022. (Photo: Celeste Smith/WWAY News)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of volunteers joined hands to help a Wilmington church distribute hot dinners to those in need on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Northside Church in Wilmington hosted its annual Feast of Hope on Thanksgiving Day. There were more than 600 pre-placed orders from community members.

A majority of the orders were deliveries, but some people placed same-day orders and picked the meals up in-person at the church.

The Good Shepherd Center, Communities In Schools, the Salvation Army, and other churches partnered with Northside Church to distribute the meals.

“The whole message, Feast of Hope, is that we want to be able to provide for families that are in need, like you know, whether they’re like sick… we have some people that called in and like they have the flu. There are people that are living in hotels, there are people that are homeless, and there are people that are in shelters. What we want them to know is that we care. We care about our community,” said Aja Winstead, a Northside Church volunteer mission director.

The meals were prepared by a chef and included turkey and ham, with sides, and a dessert.

Care packages with hygiene products were also distributed with some of the meals.