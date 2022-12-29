Northwest man arrested for alleged forcible rape

Nicholas Antonio Raye has been arrested for alleged rape (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

NORTHWEST, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged second degree forcible rape.

38-year-old Nicholas Antonio Raye was arrested on December 19th.

The arrest came around a month after police say the sexual offense occurred on November 25th.

He has been charged with one count of Second Degree Forcible Rape and two counts of Second Degree Sexual Offense.

Raye is being held in the Brunswick County Jail under a $750,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.